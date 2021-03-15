Suspect arrested in Salem after robbery spree

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police say a suspect in two Salem robberies was arrested on Sunday after a detective spotted him in the area of the robberies.
Javier Francisco Diaz Torres, 32, was first sought in connection with an early morning robbery at Aibertos Mexican Restaurant on Market Street Northeast. Investigators say he showed a gun to the owner after an argument over a previous incident of stolen food. Torres left only after he got the food he demanded.
Less than three hours later, Torres was confronted by a loss prevention officer at Walmart on Lancaster Drive Northeast for leaving the store without paying for merchandise. Police say Torres wielded the pistol at the employee and then fled using an off-road bicycle.
A detective arrived in the area after the second incident to actively search and within three hours of the robbery, the detective found Torres walking in a nearby neighborhood.
Salem police say the successful apprehension of the suspect was possible due to the detective’s perseverance, which was helped by the witness descriptions provided by the victims in these incidents.
Each person was able to provide a helpful account of the suspect’s physical traits and clothing, the mode of travel and the direction of travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.