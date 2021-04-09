Suspect arrested in SE Portland attempted murder case dating back to 2020

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting case from October 2020.
On October 24 at 1:03 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue on reports of a shooting. A victim was hit multiple times by gunfire causing severe injuries. Officers found the victim unresponsive and immediately provided medical treatment until paramedics could arrive. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries.
Since then investigators have been pursuing the case and determined that the suspect was 36-year-old Raynold B. Anner.
On Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street, Enhanced Community Safety Team members conducted a traffic stop on a car Anner was driving. He was uncooperative and officers believed he was armed with a gun. Using de-escalation skills officers were able to take Anner into custody without the use of force or any injuries.
After the arrest, officers found Anner was armed with a loaded handgun in his sweatshirt pocket. Another gun and a large-capacity rifle magazine were seized from the vehicle he was in.
He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
(3) comments
And the public defender is?
And now a word from our sponsor BLM!
And how here's a word from a white supremacist.
