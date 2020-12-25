PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire and Rescue asking for help with information regarding a string of early morning fires in northwest Portland Friday.
Fire crews responded to the fires between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue to Northwest 23rd Avenue and between Northwest Lovejoy Street.
PF&R said crews quickly handled the fires, but “they appeared to be attempts at burning down both commercial buildings and occupied apartment buildings.”
Investigators said a suspect has been arrested and feel that there is no longer a threat to residents.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
Anyone who observed strange activity or has photos or videos to share with investigators would like you to call their tipline 503-823-4636.
