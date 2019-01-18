MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Friday night after a stabbing in Maywood Park, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says.
The sheriff’s office says the three people were stabbed in a green space near Northeast 102nd Avenue. Deputies have arrested a suspect and confirm no other suspects are outstanding.
The sheriff's office says the suspect has also been hospitalized; his current condition was immediately clear.
There is no danger to the public.
Maywood Park is a small city in Multnomah County about six miles east of downtown Portland.
No additional details were immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.