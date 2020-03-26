STAYTON, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect they say assaulted a disabled 60-year-old man at a grocery store in Stayton.
The attacked occurred at the Bi-Mart store in the 1700 block of Shaff Road on Thursday. The victim suffered serious injuries to the left side of his face and was transported to Santiam Hospital, where he was later released, according to law enforcement.
The suspect, a white man in his early 20s with short, blond hair and a thin build, stands between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall. Police say he attacked the victim unprovoked and fled the scene before police arrived.
Investigators say he was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt or jacket, possibly Carhartt style, when he left the scene in a 1990s Volvo wagon. The vehicle is dark in color and has a partial Oregon license plate of 849, according to witnesses.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Stayton Police Department at 503-769-3421 and reference case number SYP 20-1647.
