VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A suspect who left the scene of a burglary in Vancouver and led police on a pursuit remains at large Sunday.
Just after midnight on Sunday, police responded to a commercial alarm at 6714 NE 18th St., according to the Vancouver Police Department.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a burglary, and a man was seen inside the building.
As police were setting up containment around the building, the suspect left in a vehicle. Police say an officer fired a shot.
Officers then pursued the vehicle, which the suspect had stolen from the business.
Police later found the vehicle abandoned in the area of East 5th Street and South Blandford Drive, however, the suspect was not located.
Vancouver police are investigating the burglary, while the Regional Major Crimes Team, led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
No additional information was released.
