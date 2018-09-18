PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a man robbed a bank at gunpoint and hurt an employee Tuesday morning in Portland’s Kerns neighborhood.
The robbery occurred at The Jewelry Buyer in the 2030 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
According to officers, the suspect demanded money and jewelry while brandishing a handgun and, at one point, hit an employee at the store with a hammer.
The worker was hurt, but did not need to be hospitalized, according to police.
Officers say the man obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry before leaving the store.
Police have not located the man and say he stands around five-feet-seven-inches to five-feet-eight inches tall and has a thin beard. He was last seen wearing a mask and in possession of a handgun and a hammer.
The Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Robbery Detail is investigating.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0405.
