PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is at large after a shooting seriously injured someone in north Portland, according to police.
Officers on Monday responded to the 7700 block of North Chautauqua Boulevard at 8 p.m. and discovered a crime scene.
Investigators say someone had been shot and was taken away in a private vehicle. Police later learned the victim had been transported to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The suspect left before officers could respond to the hospital. Police did not release suspect information. North Chautauqua Boulevard was closed between North Lombard Street and North Winchell Street while officers were on scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 503-823-3333 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-255121.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
