PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say two suspects tried to break into a northeast Portland apartment Monday morning, and one of them is still at large.
Investigators say the two men tried to break into an apartment near Northeast 157th and Halsey just before 9:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested Keith Norgard, but the other man ran away. Investigators say he was wearing a white painter mask and a plaid jacket.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Portland police.
