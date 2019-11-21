WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash and pursuit has barricaded themselves inside a home in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the incident started as a hit-and-run crash near Southwest 198th and Southwest Kinnaman Road.
Deputies arrived to search for the vehicle that fled the crash.
When deputies located the suspect vehicle, it took off and a pursuit began.
The sheriff's office said the suspect rammed two patrol vehicles during the pursuit. One deputy was injured but will be OK.
#breaking SW 170th/SW Oak closed. Suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a house after ramming two deputies. One deputy injured but will be ok. Suspect inside a home which police have surrounded. pic.twitter.com/VV6bktSUOy— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) November 21, 2019
The driver then crashed into a home near Southwest 170th and Southwest Oak. The driver fled from the vehicle and into a home.
BREAKING: 170th at Oak is closed along with a few side streets. Sheriff’s office says a person is barricaded in a home. Deputies say the person was involved in a hit and run, a pursuit happened. Deputies tell us during the pursuit several squad cars were rammed. pic.twitter.com/QBZfbKPSw4— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) November 21, 2019
According to the sheriff's office, deputies are working with the homeowner to determine if there are any weapons in the house that the suspect could have access to.
The sheriff's office said a perimeter has been established in the surrounding neighborhood and they are working on communicating with the suspect.
The public should avoid the area at this time. Chehalem, Cooper Mountain, Aloha Huber Park and Mountain View Middle School were put in lockout due to the police activity.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update the story as new information becomes available.
