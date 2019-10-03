PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The suspect who reportedly used a drone to break into a northeast Portland food cart pod has been arrested.
The break-in occurred Tuesday at the Piedmont Station Food Carts on Northeast Killingsworth Street.
The owner of Hapa Howie's said that the food cart pod owner told her the burglar had used a drone, and video surveillance confirmed that he did.
“Sure enough, we see a drone come in, hover at the windows, and then at the door, then fly off. And then after that, this guy came and broke in, just snapped the lock right off of the door and helped himself,” said Kiaha Rasmussen, the owner of Hapa Howie’s.
On Wednesday, the North Precinct asked for help identifying the suspect and released surveillance images of him.
Police said they arrested the suspect, Christopher T. Behurst, 34, on Wednesday night.
Behurst was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
Police said the investigation is continuing into the other food cart burglaries that were reported Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the North Precinct at 503-823-5700.
