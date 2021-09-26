PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after breaking into a Northeast Portland home and threatening police with an axe and sword Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a sword and knife trying to open the doors and windows to a home in the 00 block of Northeast Farragut Street at 4:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found the suspect inside the house.

Police established a perimeter around the house, and when the suspect saw the officers, he became combative and charged out the back towards them carrying a sword. An officer fired a less-lethal foam-tip projectile, but the suspect continued to threaten them with the sword. He also threw an axe and knives.

Suspect burglarizes home, threatens police with axe in N Portland

Numerous bladed weapons are displayed on the ground, including a sword, ax, and multiple knives (Credit: Portland Police Bureau)

An officer fired another foam round which helped change the suspect’s demeanor, according to PPB. Officers were able to convince the man to surrender. He was found with 15 weapons, including a sword, axe, several knives and a slingshot.

Chance T. Haylett

Chance T. Haylett (Credit: Multnomah County Jail)

Police said the man, later identified as Chance T. Haylett, was taken to the hospital for evaluation. After he was released, he was taken to the Multnomah County Jail for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

The residents were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

