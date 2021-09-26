PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after breaking into a Northeast Portland home and threatening police with an axe and sword Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a sword and knife trying to open the doors and windows to a home in the 00 block of Northeast Farragut Street at 4:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found the suspect inside the house.
Police established a perimeter around the house, and when the suspect saw the officers, he became combative and charged out the back towards them carrying a sword. An officer fired a less-lethal foam-tip projectile, but the suspect continued to threaten them with the sword. He also threw an axe and knives.
An officer fired another foam round which helped change the suspect’s demeanor, according to PPB. Officers were able to convince the man to surrender. He was found with 15 weapons, including a sword, axe, several knives and a slingshot.
Police said the man, later identified as Chance T. Haylett, was taken to the hospital for evaluation. After he was released, he was taken to the Multnomah County Jail for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
The residents were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
No riot to attend so he thought he would burglarize a home or two.
Another felon in possession of weapons. Every time it's a felon in possession of weapons. Why use less-than-lethal? Society doesn't need scum like this.
Police should brung back ride alongs.... As a citizen. i have more rights than the police.
I have no problem killing an imminent threat. let the civilians do what the cops can't.
