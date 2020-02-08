PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Little could be done to stop one determined theft suspect Thursday night at Grayling Jewelry.
The suspect, identified by police as 27-year-old Samuel Shawn Smith, could be heard in security camera footage repeatedly bashing a blunt instrument against their storefront's only window.
The double-paned window held a sheet of ballistic film in-between, designed to deter theft.
"I kind of laugh thinking this person will maybe get twenty bucks for all the jewelry they took," owner Katy Kippen told FOX 12.
Her small business has been located on Alberta Street in northeast Portland for the better part of three years, but Kippen said she's never dealt with someone so persistent.
"The inner layer is the layer that has the ballistic film on it, so he had a really hard time getting through that layer," Kippen said.
After repeatedly banging against the glass, that never fully gave way, Smith was able to create a wide enough hole in the window to reach in and steal a handful of jewelry, according to investigators. Kippen says they retail around $800 together, but would hold little street value.
"All and all about six or seven pieces were stolen, so we kind of chuckle a little bit because our jewelry does have value to the people who wear it and they know its handmade and really beautiful but a lot of the materials we use—they’re not diamonds you know," Kippen said.
Police say Smith now face charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, all felonies.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
