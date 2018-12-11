Suspect caught on camera stealing $2,000 worth of pot from shop in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A theft at a pot shop in southeast Portland was caught on camera Monday night.
Employees at The Green Remedy on Southeast Powell Boulevard tell FOX 12 it happened just after 9 p.m. They say it all played out in a span of about 60 seconds.
On surveillance video, a customer can be seen coming into the store to first show his ID. He then is shown to the next room, where employee Lorna Croy begins to pull out jars of marijuana for him to look at.
Moments later, the man dashes out the door with a jar of marijuana the manager says was worth about $2,000.
“We let our customers, you know, look at it and smell the jar,” she told FOX 12. “I really thought that maybe he was just pretending.”
Croy says she’s still rattled because as the man was leaving the store she says he yelled, “Follow me and I’ll kill you!”
Croy says she didn’t see the suspect with any weapon, but she and another employee made sure not to follow him farther after that threat.
“I’m an older lady," Croy said. "I’m 52 years old. It’s not like I can just run out and find another job. And I have to be able to pay my bills."
She’s worked at The Green Remedy several years now, and says nothing like this has ever happened.
But it’s because of this bold crime that Croy says she now feels like an easy target.
“I totally feel like he came in and sized me up, and decided he was just gonna take what he wanted,” Croy said.
The Green Remedy employees tell FOX 12 they’re upset Portland Police Bureau officers had still not responded to their store as of 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
A spokesperson with PPB says that call came in to them around 9:15 p.m. Monday, and also told FOX 12:
“Calls in which a person’s life is in immediate danger take priority over incidents in which there was no injury and a suspect has left the location.”
Officers were not able to give a time on when an officer was going to be able to respond. As for the suspect, the owner is offering $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.
