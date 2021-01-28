Suspect causes serious crash, shoots bystander in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police say a car crash victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a suspect caused a crash, then shot a bystander who tried to stop him from running away Thursday evening.
Police say around 5:25 p.m. officers responded to a reported crash on North Columbia Boulevard at North Vancouver Avenue. As they responded they learned that someone was shooting a gun.
When officers arrived, they found a two-car head-on crash, and another the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was seriously injured. The patient was transported by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting victim was transported to the hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
According to information at the scene, police say the male driver of an SUV tried to run away from the crash. A bystander tried to stop him, and he shot the bystander.
The male suspect and a female accomplice ran off and have not yet been located.
The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating the crash, while Assault Unit detectives are pursuing the shooting.
During the investigation, North Columbia Boulevard was shut down in both directions at North Vancouver
If anyone has information about this series of events, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400, or notify Crime Stoppers.
