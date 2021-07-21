PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified the suspect from an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night. Joshua Kyle Merritt, 32, was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The involved officer will be identified at a later time.
PPB said officers were called to a store in the 600 block of Northwest Naito Parkway at 9:36 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 9:44 p.m. Prior to arriving at the store, PPB said officers were told a white man had taken some food without paying, laid down on the floor and refused to leave the store. Once at the store, police tried to reach the man, who PPB said had moved farther into the business. After eight minutes at the store, an officer shot the man. Four minutes after the shooting, police said officers “reached him” for medical aid. He was then transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.
