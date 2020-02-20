CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – A 56-year-old man was hospitalized and cited Wednesday morning after deputies say he hit another pickup truck, a fence and a tree while driving under the influence of alcohol and meth.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a reported crash involving two pickup trucks at the intersection of Southeast Johnson Road and Southeast Clackamas Road just after 6 a.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found debris from the crash scattered across the roadway and intersection.
According to the sheriff’s office, a brown-colored truck was located with its rear axle sitting behind the truck. The driver of the brown truck had an injury to his arm and chose to seek his own medical attention.
The other pickup truck involved in the crash, the suspect vehicle, was a black Ford also found at the scene.
Footage of the crash was captured by cameras installed in a home near the scene.
The video shows the brown pickup truck traveling east on Clackamas Road, then slowing down to abide an upcoming stop sign. Then, the black Ford pickup truck is seen traveling at a high rate of speed in the oncoming lane, then possibly trying to pass the brown truck, when it instead smashes into the rear of the brown pickup.
The force of the crash sent both trucks across the intersection. Deputies said the black Ford also ran through a fence and hit a tree.
The brown pickup truck was described as totaled by deputies.
The black Ford received extensive front-end damage, including a fractured piece of wood that punctured the windshield and lodged in the truck. The black Ford also struck a 35-mph speed sign and pinned it between itself and the tree.
The driver of the Ford, identified as Richard John Miller, of Clackamas, was found inside the truck and was uncooperative with first responders, which included holding the door shut and refusing to exit the truck.
After an extended amount of time spent reasoning with Miller, the crew of deputies, firefighters and paramedics eventually gained his cooperation and moved him to a gurney. But, when he was being placed on that gurney, Miller began yelling.
Once Miller was loaded into an AMR ambulance, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies said he had some visible lacerations but did not provide additional information on his injuries.
At the hospital, Miller tested positive for alcohol and methamphetamine. He was cited on DUII charges.
Additionally, deputies who responded to the crash believed they recognized Miller’s black Ford as belonging to a person they had interacted with hours earlier. When they saw the Ford, they confirmed they had contacted Miller at his residence earlier in the morning.
At 2:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Southeast Kaslin Way in Clackamas due to an incomplete 911 call, which the dispatcher believed involved a physical struggle.
Several deputies and a K-9 responded to the residence and spent an hour outside. They could see a man, identified as Miller, yelling and moving around inside the home.
Deputies said Miller refused to answer the door, was acting strange and appeared to be trying to hide from them. It is believed he was under the influence at the time.
Deputies learned the contact information of Miller’s wife from a neighbor. When contacted, Miller’s wife said that she was fine and had left their shared residence to stay at a hotel due to the way Miller was acting.
Based on information from Miller’s wife and their own observations, deputies determined that it appeared Miller was alone in the home and therefore no one else was in danger. They then left the area.
The sheriff’s office said shortly after the crash was reported at Southeast Johnson Road and Southeast Clackamas Road, a neighbor of Miller called 911 to report he had departed his home in his black Ford at a high rate of speed.
Additional charges that Miller may face have not been released.
The sheriff’s office said that Milwaukie Police assisted with the response at Southeast Kaslin Way and Clackamas Fire District #1 and American Medical Response assisted at the crash scene.
