PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a shooting in North Portland early Wednesday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers from the North Precinct responded to a shooting call near the intersection of North Mohawk Avenue and North Fessenden Street shortly after 12:20 a.m.

Arriving officers found one person dead while the person involved in the shooting reportedly stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The PPB are not currently looking for any additional suspects.

This is a developing story. More information will be released when available.

If anyone has additional information, they’re asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0762.