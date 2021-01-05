TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning following a pursuit and crash in Tualatin.
Police said officers initiated a pursuit with a vehicle that was driving with no headlights on and no license plates. The pursuit lasted about seven minutes on surface streets in Tualatin and over Interstate 5, according to police.
During the pursuit, one officer deployed spike strips. Police said the suspect attempted to swerve away from the spike strips and nearly struck the officer.
One tire was successfully flattened by the spike strips, but police said the suspect continued until he entered the Jacksons Food Store parking lot, located at 7090 Southwest Nyberg Road.
According to police, the suspect drove directly into the store through the front doors and nearly struck two employees who were standing in the doorway.
Officers found the suspect, identified as James Powell, standing outside the vehicle, inside the store.
Police said officers negotiated with Powell for about 24 minutes before he peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody.
Powell was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of felony elude, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangering, reckless driving, interfering with a police officer.
