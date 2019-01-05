OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting outside a church in the Oak Grove area.
Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church near Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard and Rupert Drive at 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead.
No deputies were injured.
No other details were immediately released by the sheriff’s office. FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
CSI and detectives are on scene, processing evidence and conducting an investigation. pic.twitter.com/lQKeNZ1oQW— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) January 5, 2019
