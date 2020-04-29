Suspect dead in Vancouver officer-involved shooting; case under investigation

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Vancouver.
Officers responded to a fight between two men at Northeast Stapleton Road and East Fourth Plain Boulevard at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said one of the men was unconscious on the ground when they arrived. The second man was carrying “sharpened objects,” according to investigators, and refused commands to drop them.
Three Vancouver officers subsequently fired at the suspect.
Law enforcement did not provide an update on the suspect’s condition Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
FOX 12 viewers sent in video of the situation as it unfolded.
The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy.
The Clark County Regional Independent Investigation Team will continue to investigate the shooting.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
No further details were released about this case, including the condition of the other man involved in the initial fight at the scene.
"The investigation into the exact events that led to the outcome of yesterday's officer-involved shooting will be conducted by the Regional Independent Investigative Team, entirely independent from the Vancouver Police Department as is required by Initiative 940 and SHB 1064. We will await the results of that investigation so that all evidence is considered. We appreciate the community's patience and understanding as we await the results of the investigation,” said Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.