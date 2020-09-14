WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A quick-thinking city bus driver decided to drive an armed suspect to police after the man made demands Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday around 1:36 p.m., Woodburn police responded to a report that a lone passenger had stolen a City of Woodburn transit bus.
The bus driver said the suspect was armed with a wooden “tire thumper.” The suspect ordered the bus driver to take him out of the city. Instead, the bus driver drove the bus to the Woodburn Police Department.
At the police department, the driver exited the bus and called officers.
The suspect, identified as Aurelio Navarrete Ramirez, then stole the bus and drove off before police could reach the bus.
Around 2:34 p.m., police found the stolen bus in the 1000 block of 4th Street in Gervais.
Ramirez was located and arrested at a nearby residence.
He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery, second-degree attempted kidnapping, menacing, coercion, unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
