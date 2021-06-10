Suspect, deputy involved in deadly Happy Valley shooting both identified

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – The man who died in a shooting involving a deputy in Happy Valley early Monday morning has been identified by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the district attorney’s office, Jeremiah Lee Wright was the suspect behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle who evaded a deputy. When he fled on foot after the chase, he was shot. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. The district attorney’s office said Wright was a convicted felon with a criminal history in both Oregon and Nevada. On Monday morning, Wright was armed with a 9mm Glock pistol, which was recovered at the scene.

The district attorney’s office did not say if Wright fired his gun. The deputy involved in the shooting was identified as Casey Newton, who has eight years of experience in law enforcement and has been with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office since 2015. The investigation into Wright’s death, and the events that led up to it, is ongoing.