PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A suspect was detained on Thursday after police responded to a stabbing in northwest Portland.
The stabbing occurred in the 200 block of Northwest Couch Street in Portland’s Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. Officers responded around 6:23 p.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, according to police.
Officers on Thursday secured the crime scene, temporarily closing Northwest Couch Street from Northwest 1st Avenue to Northwest 2nd Avenue.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call investigators at their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
