Suspect dies after shooting involving deputy in Happy Valley

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person died early Monday morning after a chase in Happy Valley ended in a shooting involving a Clackamas County deputy.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy assigned to serve the City of Happy Valley was involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Eagle Glen Drive just after 2 a.m. CCSO did not say what led up to the pursuit.
The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene on foot and the sheriff’s office said an officer-involved shooting occurred a short distance away. According to CCSO, medical aid attempts were made to save the driver, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. It was determined that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and a gun was recovered near the suspect. The suspect nor the involved deputy have been identified.
The sheriff’s office did not say who fired a weapon in the shooting, so it is not currently known if the deputy shot the suspect or if their death was self-inflicted. The shooting is under investigation by the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team in collaboration with the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office. CCSO said Southeast 122nd Avenue between Southeast Alexa Rose Lane and Southeast Imperial Crest Street will be closed for several hours Monday morning while further scene investigation is conducted.
(1) comment
"..or if THEIR death was self inflicted?" Uhh..are we taking this PC thing just a bit too seriously? Look, it's either a he or a she. There is no "they," unless multiple people got shot. The only thing that matters now, is that the suspect identifies as dead.
