CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - We are learning more about yesterday's shooting at the Foster Farms processing plant in Corvallis on Friday.
Court documents show the suspect, Adrian Nickerson, hit his car into another one in the parking lot of Samaritan Health Services.
They said he then took a backpack with a gun inside from his car and walked across the street to the processing plant.
Court docs said Nickerson walked into a women's restroom and fired what he called a warning shot into the ceiling when a woman walked in.
Then court documents said he forced his way into an employee's office with a fire extinguisher, ate candy, drank a beverage that didn't belong to him.
Court docs said Nickerson was inside the facility for over 90 minutes until he walked out and was arrested.
He faces several charges including burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
