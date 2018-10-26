DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after flashing a gun at deputies during a chase and then crashing a stolen car in Polk County, according to investigators.
A deputy attempted to stop a driver in Dallas at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday. A chase ensued heading south of Dallas with police officers and sheriff’s office deputies following the suspect.
The suspect drove on Highway 223 south of Dallas, before heading east on Airlie Road where spike strips were used to try and stop him.
Both of the front tires were lost, but the suspect continued driving on the rims.
As the pursuit continued east across Highway 99 onto Suver Road, deputies said the suspect showed a handgun out of the open sunroof.
The suspect then crashed into a ditch at a low speed. The suspect was subsequently found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to deputies.
Bailey Agenbroad, 18, of Falls City, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Deputies said a gun was recovered at the scene. The car was reported stolen out of Dallas.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Dallas, Independence, Monmouth and Salem police departments, Benton County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.
