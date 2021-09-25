PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) –A suspect with drugs and a loaded gun was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into two people in Northeast Portland.

Portland Police Bureau said it started when an officer received a tip about a driver who had a gun in a hotel parking lot in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. The officer followed the suspect out of the parking lot and tried to pull him over, but the driver sped off.

Instead of chasing the suspect, the officer pulled over and turned off the patrol car's overhead lights. Police said the driver continued to drive recklessly until he eventually crashed into another car at Northeast Pacific Street. Officers provided aid to two people in the victim's car. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran away from the scene, and officers followed him until he was arrested nearby. The suspect, identified as Ronald T. Stephens, Jr, 40, of Portland, was found with what they believe are narcotics, and a loaded gun was found inside his car.

Stephens was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for attempting to elude by vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, failure to perform the duties of a driver and an arrest warrant.