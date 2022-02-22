PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released more details from Saturday’s mass shooting at Normandale Park, including the name of the alleged shooter who killed one and injured five others.

Officers say Benjamin Smith, 43, has been identified as the gunman and remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Investigators say the violence started with a confrontation between a group of protestors and Smith, who lives near Normandale Park. The protest was planned at the park in solidarity with Amir Locke, a Black man shot by Minneapolis Police this month.

The person killed has been identified as 60-year-old Brandy Knightly. Five other people were shot and hurt, according to officers.

Smith and at least one protestor were armed, according to the PPB.

According to a roommate, Smith had several guns inside their apartment and had often expressed anger over protests and people experiencing homelessness.

In a Tuesday release, the PPB asked for public cooperation after people on the scene “removed critical evidence before officers arrived.”

Detectives are also hoping to speak with witnesses who left the scene before providing a statement.

If anyone has information, footage or evidence regarding the case, you’re asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0457.