PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau identified the suspect in a hit-and-run collision and released records, photos and detailed information about the case that was falsely reported by a driver to have involved City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
Hardesty spoke during an online press conference March 4 to address allegations that she was the driver in the hit-and-run incident. Hardesty stated she didn’t leave her house on the day of the collision, which occurred near Southeast 148th Avenue and Burnside Street, and that her car isn’t even currently running.
Later that afternoon, PPB confirmed Hardesty was not a suspect in the case.
On Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office announced that the initial investigation into the case “that resulted in false accusations against Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is complete.”
The suspect, 65-year-old Shirley Collins of Vancouver, is facing two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver.
The mayor’s office reported that, “Due to the significant number of requests for documents related to the incident, the Police Bureau is making the case file available on the Portland Police Bureau Records Division Trending Topics page.”
The case file was also shared with Hardesty’s office, and after reviewing the information, Hardesty will respond to questions from the media next week.
The driver that was hit in the collision told a 911 dispatcher, “It was Joann Hardesty, she was behind me for three stop lights, I know it was her.” The caller did not have license plate information for the suspect vehicle.
The woman whose car was hit told an officer, according to the police report, “If Hardesty had just stopped to exchange information, it would not of been a big deal, but because Hardesty was an elected official and did not take responsibility, she should be held accountable.”
TriMet surveillance cameras captured the collision, the suspect vehicle and the suspect driver, at which point police determined, according to the report, “Based on this video footage, I do not believe at this time Hardesty is the suspect driver involved with this collision.” Collins was identified as the suspect.
During an initial interview with Collins, she said she was not involved in a collision, and had loaned her car to a “young girl (who) was related to somebody at the house she was visiting, but she did not know her name," according to the police report. Collins said the girl was “20 something,” and when told the suspect resembled Collins and not a 20-year-old female, Collins again denied her involvement in a collision.
“This investigation proves that Collins was the suspect driver, not Hardesty. As previously stated, there is a resemblance between Hardesty and Collins. The main difference in appearance between them would be the hair style and color. Collins hair is short and gray/white, while Hardesty has long hair. The fact that Collins was wearing a hood, which covered her hair, makes the stark difference (hair length and color) between the two irrelevant,” according to the police report.
Hardesty on March 4 alleged a “smear campaign” and “right-wing media personality” were involved with the release of information falsely linking her to this case. Hardesty tweeted more about it Thursday, and demanded an outside investigation “into the role of white supremacy and connections to far right media and organizations within the Portland Police Bureau, in addition to getting to the bottom of who was behind this specific leak within the city.”
...usually in an effort to advance an extreme conservative political agenda and deflect from Portlanders calling for accountability within the Portland Police Bureau. It's time we get to the bottom of this.— Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) March 11, 2021
