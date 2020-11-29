PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A suspect in a 2008 homicide has been returned to Portland following extradition from Mexico City.
Portland police said Cristobal Medrano-Alvarado was captured and arrested in Mexico City last March after the FBI obtained information about his whereabouts.
On Saturday, Medrano-Alvarado was brought back to Portland by the U.S. Marshal Service, where he was met by an FBI agent and a PPB Cold Case Detective.
Medrano-Alvarado was involved in the November 23, 2008 homicide of Abel Delgado-Morales, 35, who died from a gunshot wound inside an apartment in Southeast Portland.
A second suspect in the case, Jose Carvajal-Mota, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 2010 for his role in the incident. He was deported to Mexico after serving an 11-year sentence.
PPB thanked the FBI, local and authorities in Mexico that helped “capture, transport and custody” of Medrano-Alvarado.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
