HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested for exposing himself to at least two minors since Wednesday.
Hillsboro Police Department officers responded to a report of a man exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl at the Dollar Tree at 2165 Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway just after 6:30 p.m.
Police said the man later identified as Brady Overacre, 32, of Hillsboro, left the store before officers arrived. Overacre was found at his home, where he was taken into custody.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies determined Overacre was the suspect in the indecent exposure on Dec. 2.
Overacre was booked into the Washington County Jail and charged with first-degree attempted sexual abuse, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of second-degree public indecency.
Police said additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to please contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.