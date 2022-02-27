SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A standoff between an armed robbery suspect and Sherwood Police ended with the suspect taken into custody, according to the Sherwood Police Department.
Just before noon, Sherwood Police received multiple calls about an armed robbery at the 76 Gas Station in Sherwood. Witnesses reported that a suspect was holding a handgun.
Police followed the suspect to a trailer at Roamers RV Park in Tualatin. Officers contained the area and evacuated nearby trailers.
Washington County Crisis Negotiation unit arrived at the scene and attempted to contact the suspect multiple times, but was unsuccessful.
The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Washington County Jail.