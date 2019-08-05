PORLTAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect in a caught-on-camera assault against a woman in downtown Portland’s Ankeny Alley is now facing a felony charge.
Daniel Bertrand, 25, was indicted by a grand jury on the Measure 11 charge of second-degree assault.
The investigation started June 24 when police responded to reports of an assault against a woman on the 200 block of Southwest Ankeny Street.
Bertrand was taken into custody and booked into jail on the charge of fourth-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor charge.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said that charge was based on the available evidence at the time. The charge was amended after the district attorney’s office received additional evidence that was presented to the grand jury.
Surveillance video provided to FOX 12 from a nearby business showed the attack. The victim told FOX 12 she was walking back from food carts in the area when she was punched. The woman said she suffered a fractured eye socket.
She later found out Bertrand was released the same day he was arrested and she told FOX 12 it made her physically sick.
Court records show Bertrand was arrested for trespassing five days later and released again from jail.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reported Bertrand has been ordered by the court to be held in custody following the newly filed indictment.
Second-degree assault carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 70 months in prison.
