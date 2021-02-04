police lights

KPTV file image

HAZEL DELL (KPTV) – Vancouver police will be conducting an independent investigation after an officer involved shooting that happened Thursday evening in the Hazel Dell area.

At 7:41 p.m. Clark County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a shooting that left one suspect in critical condition. That suspect was taken to the hospital.

NE 68th street is closed from Hazel Dell avenue east to NW 2nd avenue and NE 2nd avenue is closed south from NE 68th street to NE 71st street due to the crime scene investigation. 

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and information will be added as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.