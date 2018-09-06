TACOMA, WA (AP) -- Police say an armed man was shot and taken into custody in what may have been a robbery gone wrong near Tacoma.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter at about 10 p.m. Thursday that the suspect was in custody after exchanging gunfire with deputies at Sky Motors Inc. in Parkland.
The sheriff's office says the man was wearing body armor and was believed to have been hit by a round fired by deputies.
Pierce County Paul Pastor says the suspect entered Sky Motors Inc. in Parkland at about 8 p.m. and held four people at gunpoint. Pastor says when officers arrived three people ran out of the building and that the suspect pulled one person into a back room.
He says a short time later that person ran outside.
Pastor says the man had fired shots throughout the incident but no injuries had been reported.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
