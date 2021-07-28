Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Keizer

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Keizer police say a suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting that took place on Wednesday evening.
At 8:42 p.m., Keizer police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of River Road North and Dearborn Avenue North. During the incident there was an officer-involved shooting, chase and hit and run crash.
The suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public. No other details have been released at this time.
