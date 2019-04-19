Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Milwaukie area; neighbors evacuated

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A suspect with a felony warrant was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in the Milwaukie area on Friday.
Deputies said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called out due to a history of mental health issues with the suspect. The suspect has also made threats to officers in the past, according to investigators.
The suspect’s name was not immediately released. By 12:25 p.m., deputies confirmed the suspect had been taken into custody.
The suspect was at a home on the 5635 block of Southeast Hillwood Circle. Immediate neighbors were evacuated from their homes as a precaution while the situation unfolded.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.