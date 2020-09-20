HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The body of man who had been charged in a deadly shooting in Omaha was found in Hillsboro Sunday afternoon.
Hillsboro police said officers responded around 12:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Southeast Ninth Avenue after a body was reported outside a medical clinic.
At the scene, they found a 38-year-old dead man.
He was identified as Jacob Gardner of Omaha, Nebraska.
Gardner’s death is now under investigation, but police said they are not seeking any suspects and there is no danger to the community.
Gardner was accused of shooting and killing James Scurlock in Omaha on May 30.
The shooting occurred during protests and unrest in Omaha and Garder originally did not face charges. He claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense.
However, Hillsboro police said Gardner was indicted by a Douglas County, Nebraska grand jury last week.
Police released no other details about Gardner’s death.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.