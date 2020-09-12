VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 21-year-old driver accused of hitting and killing a man in Vancouver early this month was arrested Friday, police said.
Harley Anderson faces charges of vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run and third-degree driving while suspended.
At 8:25 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anderson after responding to a reported vehicle theft in progress at the intersection of Northeast 29th Avenue and Northeast 170th Street.
The stolen vehicle was stopped by deputies and Anderson was a passenger.
Anderson is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian the evening of Sept. 2.
The victim was identified Saturday by Vancouver police as Thomas Sawyer, 56.
Sawyer was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Vancouver police located the suspect vehicle, a silver or light tan GMC Envoy, the day after the crash.
