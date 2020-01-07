PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old woman facing hate crime charges was arrested Monday after she failed to appear in court last week.
Jasmine Renee Campbell is facing two counts of second-degree bias crime, attempted strangulation, harassment, and third-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred almost two months ago in downtown Portland.
Court documents state a 24-year-old woman, who is Muslim and a foreign exchange college student from Saudi Arabia, was at the MAX station near 949 Southwest Yamhill Street when Campbell came up to her, grabbed her hijab, and then tried to choke her with it.
Campbell then snatched the hijab off the victim's head, stripped her clothes off, and rubbed the hijab over her naked body in various ways, according to court documents.
Campbell was scheduled to appear Friday for an arraignment, but never showed up.
FOX 12 reached Campbell by phone Friday. She said she wasn't trying to hurt anyone, had too much to drink and suffers from a mental health condition, for which she recently sought treatment, which is why she missed her court appearance.
On Monday, Campbell was arrested by Portland police and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Campbell was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning, but court staff told FOX 12 that she refused to leave her jail cell.
The judge moved the case over until the afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Hey, if she refuses to leave her jail cell "That's great for society!!"
Where do I start with this one? I mean, Portland seems to have more than it's share of downright dangerous mentals, that are prone to snap and go off at any moment. I feel for the Saudi girl. Yeah, when I see someone wearing a hajib or a full-on sharia burka,it's like..c'mon..if you're gonna come here..then come here all the way and assimilate. If you don't wanna stand out, and you just wanna kinda..ya know..blend in and live a nice quiet life here..then adapt to western attire (no..not like Roy Rogers and Dale Evans western) and so the crazies will leave you alone.
No offense to people who are into their religious zealotry, but it's that radical zealotry that's got us in the mess we're in right now in the middle east. I mean, those people are just plain insane. Look what happened at Soleimani's funeral. 40 people got stomped to death, and another 200 got injured. How can you reason with fanatics like that. You can't. The only language they know is who's got the bigger stick. People can trash Trump all they want, but he made the right call.
As far as this dipstick goes..ya know..the one with the drug, alcohol and mental problem, she needs to be locked up for a couple of years..minimum. Whether or not you can live and let live with people who dress differently because of their religion, there's no call to say anything to them, and certainly no excuse or justification for physical contact. Again, I fee for the Saudi girl in this case.
