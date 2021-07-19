Suspect in homicide near Albany turns himself in

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a man for a homicide that occurred on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said it arrested 19-year-old Pedro Martinez-Carrillo of Independence. He turned himself into the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. He is now at the Linn County Jail on a murder charge.
The sheriff’s office said just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a report of someone being shot near the 32000 block of Old Highway 34. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Hector Cisneros of Corvallis dead.
Deputies said the location was a home holding a rodeo-type event with hundreds of people when the disturbance broke out, leading to Cisneros' death.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about Cisneros’s death is asked to contact detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
