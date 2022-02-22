PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released more details from Saturday’s mass shooting at Normandale Park, including the name of the alleged shooter who killed one and injured five others.

Officers say Benjamin Smith, 43, is the gunman and remains in serious condition at a local hospital. He's been charged with second-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault with a firearm.

Investigators say the violence started when Smith, who lives near Normandale Park, confronted a group of protesters and demanded they leave. The protest was planned at the park in solidarity with Amir Locke, a Black man shot by Minneapolis Police this month.

A few minutes later, Smith reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot five people. Someone shot back at Smith, police said, hitting him near his hip.

The person killed has been identified as 60-year-old Brandy Knightly. She was shot in the head at close range and died at the scene. The other victims suffered varying degrees of injury. One is paralyzed from the neck down and remains in critical condition, according to court documents. Another was shot multiple times, including in the abdomen, and is still hospitalized. The other two people Smith reportedly shot were treated and have since been released.

According to a roommate, Smith had several guns inside their apartment and had often expressed anger over protests and people experiencing homelessness.

In a Tuesday release, the PPB asked for public cooperation after people on the scene “removed critical evidence before officers arrived.”

Detectives are also hoping to speak with witnesses who left the scene before providing a statement.

If anyone has information, footage or evidence regarding the case, you’re asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0457.