Suspect in October shooting in NE Portland arrested in Estacada

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspected wanted in connection with a shooting in October in northeast Portland was arrested at a home in Estacada on Friday.
The case began the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2020 at Northeast 66th Avenue and Broadway Street.
Police said there was an exchanged of gunfire, and several occupied homes and parked cars were struck. There were no reports of injuries.
Investigators identified a suspect and obtained a search warrant for a home the suspect was staying at in Estacada.
In the early morning hours Friday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served the warrant and arrested 39-year-old Gregory Allen Green. Officers said handgun ammunition and body armor was recovered during the execution of the search warrant.
Green was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a loaded firearm. Police said Green also has multiple felony convictions in the past, including a recent federal conviction for felon in possession of a firearm.
No further details were released about this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Ryan Espana at Ryan.Espana@portlandoregon.gov.
