SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A suspect in a deadly shooting at a motel last month was arrested in Washington, according to Salem Police Department.
Antonio Julian Soto, 32, was arrested in Pasco by the U.S. Marshals Service and is awaiting extradition to Oregon, Salem police tweeted on Monday.
On June 8, officers responded to the Capital Inn, located at 1875 Fisher Road Northeast, at about 3:30 a.m. after a caller reported shots fired. Officers arrived to the motel and found Davontae Deshawn Smith, 21, of Portland, dead.
Police did not provide any further information.
