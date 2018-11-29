PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested in connection to a stabbing at a SE Portland grocery store earlier this year was committed to a psychiatric hospital earlier this week.
Michael J. Delsman in March allegedly threatened and hurt a female employee at Everyday Food Mart with a knife. The store is in the 7000 block of Southeast Foster Road.
The employee was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; Delsman was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on an assault charge.
In court Tuesday, Delsman was found guilty except for insane and committed to Oregon State Hospital for a term of up to 20 years.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.