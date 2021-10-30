WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) – Woodburn police said a suspect in a separate call died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

Police said just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, it responded to the End Zone Bar and Grill on North Pacific Highway for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned a suspect had been hitting a parked vehicle that belonged to his ex-girlfriend with a crowbar. The suspect left before police arrived.

WPD said the suspect returned to the scene about 25 minutes later riding a motorcycle. Officers said the suspect was revving his motorcycle while riding in circles on the side of the highway. Officers attempted to stop the suspect, but he sped away. The suspect rear-ended another vehicle at N. Pacific Highway and Laurel Avenue.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He is identified as 39-year-old Oscar Martinez of Woodburn.

Police said the other driver involved in the crash did not have serious injuries.