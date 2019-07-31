ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of shooting two people in St. Helens earlier this month is back in Oregon after being arrested in California.
Adam Corey Fleming was wanted in connection with the July 2 shooting at a home in the 700 block of Cowlitz Street.
Police located two men at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a Portland hospital for treatment and were both expected to survive.
The identities of the victims have not been released by police.
At the time of the shooting, a 7-year-old was also in the home, but she was not injured.
Fleming, 31, was last seen in Clackamas just hours after the shooting.
The St. Helens Police Department said that Fleming was located and taken into custody on July 15 in Sacramento, California with the help of U.S. Marshals.
On Tuesday night, Fleming was booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of attempt to commit crime, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree sexual abuse.
His bail is set at $23,000.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
