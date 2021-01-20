PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt reinstated criminal charges against a woman accused of using a device to puncture a tire on a Portland Police Bureau vehicle.
The Portland Police Bureau says on August 6, 2020, a sound truck was deployed in the area of the 4700 block of East Burnside Street. The sound truck allows officers inside the vehicle to provide external and amplified verbal orders.
A person, later identified as 29-year-old Malia Lynne Trammell, allegedly used a device to puncture one of the tires on the sound truck.
One day later, law enforcement submitted the case to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution consideration. At that time, the district attorney’s office requested Portland Police do a specific investigative follow up, and because no charging document was filed, the criminal case was closed.
After PPB’s Detective Division completed their supplementary investigation, it re-submitted the case to the district attorney’s office. The grand jury returned its indictment on January 8, 2021. Upon filing of the indictment, the criminal case was reinstated.
Trammell is charged with one count of riot, one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, one count of escape in the third degree, one count of interfering with a peace officer, and one count of identity theft.
Trammell’s arraignment was held January 20, 2021.
