BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man armed with a knife who was shot by a Beaverton officer has been indicted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, according to police.
Officers responded to the 8500 block of Southwest Apple Way at 8:31 a.m. Sept. 7 on reports of a man riding a bike while holding a large knife.
Officers located the suspect outside a 7-Eleven store on the 9100 block of Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. Officers said the suspect had threatened an employee with the knife.
The suspect then entered the nearby BottleDrop location. Police said the suspect pulled his knife from the clothing near the front of his chest and faced the officers, before leaving through a side door.
Officers continued trying to make contact with the suspect and the incident ended with an officer shooting the suspect.
The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Anthony A. Shaner. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he remained Monday.
A grand jury indicted Shaner on Friday on three counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Two Beaverton officers and one store employee were considered victims in the three criminal counts, according to police.
Shaner will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital.
The officer who shot Shaner was identified as Dan Coulson, a 22-year veteran of the Beaverton Police Department. Officer Coulson was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard practice for the department.
BottleDrop released a statement after the shooting saying no customers or staff were injured or involved in the incident and the suspect was taken into custody on an adjacent property.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
